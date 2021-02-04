Fraser trustee plans to leave board

Fraser has started the process to fill two official roles, including a permanent town manager and a trustee.

In a retreat on Wednesday, trustees directed staff to look into processes to appoint a candidate to the board and run an internal search for a town manager. Trustee Ryan Barwick announced that he would be moving outside town limits before his term is over.

“Staff was directed to look at a process of appointment that would kind of mirror what Winter Park did,” Interim Town Manager Wes LaVanchy said.

Winter Park recently appointed a new council member after soliciting applications and hosting interviews.

The Fraser board hasn’t made any decisions and still could hold a special election for a trustee or use a recruiting firm to hire a town manager.

LaVanchy said he expects the board to discuss the trustee process more at the Feb. 17 meeting, with more formal conversations about hiring a town manager in the following weeks.

In other business:

• Trustees celebrated the completion of the conveyance of 135 acres of publicly accessible open space from Rendezvous to the town in compliance with the development agreement.

• Trustee Katie Soles asked if the attainable housing audit from Grand Park could be amended to be audited by the new Fraser Housing Authority instead of the Grand County Housing Authority. This would require approval from both the town and Grand Park.