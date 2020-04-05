Fraser trustees approve new condo development
Fraser’s Town Board approved the final plat for a new condominium development along US Highway 40 in an effort to increase available housing options in town.
According to the plat, Riverside Condominiums plans to build 20 one-bedroom units in a two-story building next to Grand Valley Flooring on US 40.
“We have been working with the applicant for many months on this project,” said Catherine Trotter, town planner.
The 500 square foot units would also come with storage lockers and most units would have a storage loft. Developers have planned 33 parking spaces for the building and all units will have a view of the Cozens Ranch Open Space.
Support Local Journalism
The development would utilize modular homes built by Steamboat Springs company Smartpad.
The board unanimously approved the development with conditions regarding the finalization of the plat.
In other business:
- At the workshop prior to the town board meeting, trustees discussed the Fraser Deed Restriction Program and nailed down some guidelines for the program. Trustees agreed that any unit in the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District would be eligible for the program as long as the owner or renter works in Grand County. Trustees did direct the Fraser Housing Authority, which will be made up of Fraser’s Economic Development Committee and be responsible for the program, to prioritize units and jobs within the town boundaries.
- In conjunction with the deed restriction program, the board sent its petition to form the Fraser Housing Authority to the state’s Department of Local Affairs.
- Fraser’s board approved a declaration of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration serves as a clear message for the community, as well as a way for Fraser to potentially get state or federal funding.
- Trustees denied access for the new Fraser Mill Development at Mill Avenue and Norgren Road over traffic concerns that the development would overwhelm the roads in Old Town. Several Fraser residents also spoke at the meeting Wednesday or sent comment via email opposing the access due to concerns over traffic and road conditions.
- The board approved a $100,000 contribution to the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, which is a grant program issued by the Grand Foundation, to help local businesses make it through the pandemic.
- The board also approved another $50,000 to go to the Grand Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund for individuals struggling financially during the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.