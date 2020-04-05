Fraser trustees approve new condo development

A close-up of the final plat for Riverview Condominiums.

Courtesy Town of Fraser

Fraser’s Town Board approved the final plat for a new condominium development along US Highway 40 in an effort to increase available housing options in town.

According to the plat, Riverside Condominiums plans to build 20 one-bedroom units in a two-story building next to Grand Valley Flooring on US 40.

“We have been working with the applicant for many months on this project,” said Catherine Trotter, town planner.

The 500 square foot units would also come with storage lockers and most units would have a storage loft. Developers have planned 33 parking spaces for the building and all units will have a view of the Cozens Ranch Open Space.

Floor plans for the 500 square foot Riverview condos.

The development would utilize modular homes built by Steamboat Springs company Smartpad.

The board unanimously approved the development with conditions regarding the finalization of the plat.

