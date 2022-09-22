Fraser Valley Adult Softball Tournament Results
Fraser Valley Metro Recreation Department has released the current standings for their Adult Softball League. Their tournament champions are the BATS in the Recreation Division and Miller Mountain Services in the Competitive Division.
League Standings:
Ditch Slap: 11-1-0
Cook’s Clippers: 11-1-0
Ozzie’s Underground: 11-1-0
Touching 2nd Base: 10-2-0
Miller Mountain Services: 9-3-0
Moonshiners: 8-3-1
Cold Slams: 8-4-0
Flock of Seagals: 7-4-1
SLUGS: 6-6-0
BATS: 5-7-0
DHITMID: 4-8-0
BEERS!: 4-8-0
Byers Bombers: 4-8-0
HT Construction & Contracting: 4-8-0
Rocky Mountain Catastrophe: 2-9-1
Chico’s: 2-10-0
Devil’s Thumb Ranch: 0-11-1
Yellow Jackets: 0-12-0
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.