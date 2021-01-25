Fraser Valley Arts forms to support future creative center

The proposed Fraser Center for Creative Arts would be a $5 million public amenity for artists and art enthusiasts.

Courtesy DAO Architecture

Fraser announced the creation of a new nonprofit to support the future Fraser Center for the Creative Arts.

Fraser Valley Arts, a 501c3 nonprofit, has plans to support and build on artistic endeavors in Grand County, including through community art classes and events.

The nonprofit board is headed by a trio from the Fraser Public Arts Committee — president Steve Fitzgerald, vice president Callie McDermott and secretary and treasurer Lisa Baird. In addition, Grand County Economic Development Director DiAnn Butler and Middle Park High School art teacher Echo Zoyiopoulos sit on the board.

Board members have already partnered with other arts organizations to start offering classes and seminars for all ages on a range of topics. More information about programming and locations is expected in the coming months.

Ultimately, Fraser Valley Arts hopes to enhance the local art scene while raising money for the $5 million Fraser Center for the Creative Arts. The center, a project from the public arts committee, envisions gallery, workshop and living space in the heart of downtown Fraser.