Fraser Valley Elementary receives largest donation ever

The Fraser Valley Elementary Parent Advisory Committee will receive its largest single donation ever when the Rendezvous Foundation presents a $39,000 check to the committee on Feb. 21 at the East Grand School District board meeting at Fraser Valley Elementary.

Out of the $39,000, $1,500 will go towards expanding an after-school tutoring program for 16 to 26 students for the rest of the 2022-23 school year. In addition, $2,500 will provide sleds and shovels for students to use at recess and $35,000 will fund the purchase of up to 10 SMART Board MX series interactive displays for classrooms. Three Fraser classrooms already have the SMART Boards.

A Rendezvous Foundation news release quoted Fraser Elementary Principal James Chamberlin as saying the school is grateful for the committee’s work and Rendezvous’ funding.

“I am consistently impressed by our community’s commitment to the schools and desire to improve the learning and teaching environment for all,” Chamberlain said in the news release.

The Feb. 21 board meeting will be the district’s third community outreach meeting, where the board meets at one of its schools instead of the district building. The board will meet with parents and community members from 4:45-5:30 p.m. before holding its regular meeting at 6 p.m.

Real estate developer Koelbel and Company created the Rendezvous Foundation in 2003 as a charitable organization focused on Grand County.