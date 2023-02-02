Fraser Valley Elementary students sing with Colorado Elementary All-State Choir

Fraser Valley Elementary music teacher Alex Williams chose seven talented students to perform at the Colorado Elementary All-State Choir on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Left to right front row: Gabrielle Martinksi, Victoria Shockey, Keira Bodenstedt, Hannah Roe. Left to right back row: Taylor Boyd, Lucy Ochocki, Emma Zorn, teacher Alex Williams.

Alexandra Williams/Courtesy Photo

Seven students from Fraser Valley Elementary School sung their hearts out at the Colorado Elementary All-State Choir Concert on Jan. 28. The students traveled to the Broadmoor International Center in Colorado Springs for the concert, along with 281 other students from across the state. Fraser Valley Elementary music teacher Alex Williams selected Keira Bodenstedt, Taylor Boyd, Gabrielle Martinski, Lucy Ochocki, Hannah Roe, Victoria Shockey and Emma Zorn to participate in this special event for fourth- and fifth- grade students.

This choir concert was part of the Colorado Music Educators Association Conference. The students worked through the month of January to prepare and memorize six songs. Once the students arrived at the Broadmoor, they rehearsed for the first time with Guest Conductor Darla Meek, a lecturer and music education coordinator at Texas A&M-Commerce.

In addition to Fraser Valley Elementary, the concert featured fourth-, fifth- and sixth- grade students from Boulder Country Day School, Bromley East Charter, Durango Children’s Chorale, Eagle Crest Elementary, Edith Wolford Elementary, Glenwood Springs Elementary, Lyons Elementary, Manitou Springs Elementary, Meridian Ranch Elementary, Pine Lane Elementary, Pine Ridge Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Prairie Ridge Elementary, Sky View Academy, Sopris Elementary, Sunnyside Elementary and Vanderhoof Elementary.

Williams’ students had four practices throughout the day, then performed for an audience of over 1,600 people that afternoon.

“We are beyond proud of our students for the hard work and dedication they showed throughout their time preparing before and at the event,” Williams wrote.