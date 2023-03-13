Fraser Valley Hockey Association brings home three state championships

The Fraser Valley Hockey Association’s Squirt, Peewee and Bantam teams pose with their state championship banners.

Fraser Valley Hockey Association/Courtesy image

The Fraser Valley Hockey Association ’s Squirt (ages 10 and under), Peewee (ages 12 and under) and Bantam (ages 14 and under) teams each won their age division’s Colorado Amateur Hockey Association State Championships at rinks around the Denver area March 5.

The tournaments started March 3, and each team won games that day to enter the semi-finals as their tournament’s top seed. With the championship wins, Fraser Valley now has three more banners to hang in its home rink, the Fraser Icebox.

Fraser Valley Elementary students gave the Squirt and Peewee players a send-off parade before they left for their tournaments. Players paraded around the school wearing their jerseys while classmates stood outside their classrooms with signs.

Each team boasted its level’s top-ranked player and goalie, and the Peewees and Bantams had nine players in the top 25 while the Squirts had six in that range.

The Peewees and Bantams also had the top three players in their levels this season. Each level has over 100 players total.