Fraser Valley Lions Club and Granby host holiday events

A santa balloon floats between trees at the Festival of Trees on Friday.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The Fraser Valley Lions Club hosted its Festival of Trees event Friday night while Destination Granby kicked off its Hometown Holidays events with a tree lighting. The Lions’ event featured trees and wreaths decorated by 33 nonprofits and desserts from local restaurants that could be bought through silent auctions as well as food, drinks, Middle Park High School carolers and a visit from Santa.

Granby’s tree lighting ceremony welcomed Granby Elementary’s Minnesingers and offered guests s’mores, hot cocoa and other treats as they watched the tree light up outside the Granby Visitors Center.