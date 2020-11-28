Fraser Winter Park police investigating possible murder-suicide
Following the discovery of two bodies inside a Fraser apartment, police are investigating their deaths as a potential murder-suicide.
According to police, the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside an apartment on South Zerex Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Both had suffered traumatic injuries.
Police said a friend of one of the victims discovered the couple’s bodies after one of them did not show up for work on Friday and failed to respond to numerous calls and texts.
On Saturday, police identified the deceased as Lucas W. Reilly, 38, and Kristin M. Olson Reilly, 32.
Kristin Reilly’s family said the two were recently married. Both were listed as residents of Fraser.
An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death is scheduled for Monday, according to police.
The Fraser Winter Park Police Department said investigators are looking into the possibility that this incident was a murder-suicide, but are awaiting autopsy results before making any further determination.
