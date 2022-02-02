Fraser Winter Park police looking for shoplifting suspect

Fraser Winter Park police are looking for this man, who is a suspect in a shoplifting incident that took place Monday at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply Store in Fraser.

Fraser Winter Park Police Department/Courtesy photo

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in relation to a shoplifting incident that happened Monday at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply Store in Fraser.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m., the suspect entered the store and made his way to the power tools. Police say he concealed two battery operated tools inside his jacket and left the store without paying.

Police believe the suspect departed the scene in an older Nissan Altima or similar vehicle.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man, 6 feet tall and 240 lbs with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a darker Adidas jacket.

Members of the public who can identify this man are asked to contact the Fraser Winter Park police at 970-722-7779. Callers may remain anonymous.