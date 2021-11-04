Fraser youth hockey racks up wins at home
The Fraser 14U Bantams youth hockey team defeated Hyland Black 10-3 and 5-0 in a doubleheader Oct. 23 at Fraser Valley Sports Complex.
In the first matchup of the day, the game was tied 1-all at the end of the first period before Fraser scored four goals in the second and five in the third. Wyatt Boeckers, Kole Bale, Mitchell Fody, Kasen Moon, Jayden Cavera and Jack McDermott all recorded goals for Fraser in the game.
In the second contest, Fraser raced out to a four-goal lead in the first period. The second frame remained scoreless, and Fraser sealed the shutout in the third. Wyatt Boeckers, Gavin Talbot, Jack McDermott and Mitchell Fody scored for Fraser.
Also playing Oct. 23 at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex, the Fraser 12U Peewees defeated Arvada 12-1. Fraser scored four goals in the first period, five in the second and three in the third to take the win.
For Fraser, Chase Fosha, Elias Chua, Jane Waldorf, Zac Boeckers, Caden Castillo, Fletcher Cahalane and Kendall Glancey recorded at least one goal in the contest. As a team, Fraser outshot Arvada 36-4.
Not to be outdone, the Fraser 10U team defeated Hyland White 3-0 on Oct. 23 with Kai Moon, Johnny Vella and Dylan Cavera each scoring a goal for Fraser.
