Frederick man identified in Lake Granby drowning
The Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the man who drowned in Lake Granby on Monday as 35-year-old Kevin Owen of Frederick.
An autopsy confirms Owen died from drowning and his death was declared accidental.
Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Owen was seen swimming after a tube in Lake Granby and shouting for help by people nearby at the Stillwater Campground, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
The GCSO report says Owen disappeared under the water and didn’t resurface.
A member of the Grand County Search and Rescue team recreating nearby, along with fellow bystanders, used personal boats to attempt to rescue Owen but were unsuccessful.
Ultimately, using the Summit County Sheriff’s Office’s submersible drone and the assistance of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Owen was found in the lake around 7:15 p.m.
“Our community and our first responders are still recovering from the drowning incident from a few short weeks ago,” said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in a release. “Our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends as they work through this difficult time.”
