Free avalanche safety course will be held Jan. 20 in Winter Park

A graphic showing information about the Colorado Adventure Guides' Avy Savvy Clinic Series.

Colorado Adventure Guides/Courtesy image

As part of its Avy Savvy Winter Clinic Series, Colorado Adventure Guides will host a free Avy 101 clinic from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Hideaway Park Brewery in Winter Park. A Facebook page for the event states attendees will learn about gear, forecasts, backcountry education and the current snowpack to make smart decisions in the backcountry.

Anyone who attends a clinic receives $75 off an Intro to Ski/Splitboard on-snow course with the adventure guides. Previous clinics have been in Denver and Golden, but the Jan. 20 clinic and one Feb. 16, at Icebox Mountain Sports in Fraser, are in Grand County. Register for one of the clinics at ColoradoAdventureGuides.com .