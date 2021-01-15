Free dinner tonight at Cranmer Chapel

Cranmer Chapel is offering a free chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m. tonight.

The meal is served and provided by the Chuch of Eternal Hills and St. John’s Church. All in Grand County are invited and are also welcome to pick up a meal for those who can’t come.

Tonight’s meal is oven roasted chicken, mac and cheese, potatoes and a variety of vegetables and deserts. Based on availability, mealgoers may be given a choice of dishes.

Due to COVID, meals will be take out only from Cranmer Chapel, 75 High Country Drive, Winter Park.