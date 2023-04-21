Free Earth Day shred-a-thon set for April 22 Granby

The Rotary Club of Granby is sponsoring an Earth Day Shred-A-Thon from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 at the H&R Block office in Granby (62801 U.S. Highway 40).

During this event Grand County residents may bring up to three boxes of documents to the first Earth Day Shred-A-Thon for this no-cost shredding service. Voluntary and suggested donations of $10 per box will be accepted to offset costs.

This community service event is sponsored by H&R Block of Granby, Inc. and the Rotary Club of Granby.