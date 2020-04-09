Free Easter dinner offered at Squeaky B’s in Grand Lake
Trinity Church in the Pines is helping local restaurateur Debbie Fitch and her team at Squeaky B’s plate a free Easter dinner on Sunday.
The free dinner will be distributed curbside at Squeaky B’s, 1000 Grand Ave., to observe social distancing guidelines. Additionally, because they’ve gotten such a great response from local volunteers, Squeaky B’s is offering to deliver free meals to anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable leaving their home, Fitch said.
“What we notice in the restaurant industry is that people want to celebrate and eat together on holidays,” she said, explaining that because everyone can’t be together this Easter, they wanted to brighten people’s spirits however they could.
“The world feels a little fragmented and so we’re trying to come together in a little different way this year,” she continued.
Support Local Journalism
The meals will be distributed from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Squeaky B’s. For more, email Jonah@squeakybs.com. The meal is being presented by Trinity Church in the Pines, Squeaky B’s, Cork on the Water and LuLu City.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.