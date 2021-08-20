Free grass seed available for East Troublesome victims
The Middle Park Conservation District will be providing free grass seed to victims of the East Troublesome Fire this fall in collaboration with Northern Water.
Seed will be allocated via a pre-order form, according to the district. Officials will contact individual respondents to determine the amount and type of grass seed needed for their specific property.
Seed should be ready for pick up in late September or early October in Granby. The program will continue until the allocated grant funds have been spent, the district added.
Depending on the level of interest, large properties and seed requests may be capped at a maximum poundage provided free of charge. Additional seed may be purchased at a discounted rate.
For more information and to complete the Pre-Order Form, visit middleparkcd.com/etf-seed-program.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Free grass seed available for East Troublesome victims
The Middle Park Conservation District will be providing free grass seed to victims of the East Troublesome Fire this fall in collaboration with Northern Water.