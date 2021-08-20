Free grass seed available for East Troublesome victims

The Middle Park Conservation District will be providing free grass seed to victims of the East Troublesome Fire this fall in collaboration with Northern Water.

Seed will be allocated via a pre-order form, according to the district. Officials will contact individual respondents to determine the amount and type of grass seed needed for their specific property.

Seed should be ready for pick up in late September or early October in Granby. The program will continue until the allocated grant funds have been spent, the district added.

Depending on the level of interest, large properties and seed requests may be capped at a maximum poundage provided free of charge. Additional seed may be purchased at a discounted rate.

For more information and to complete the Pre-Order Form, visit middleparkcd.com/etf-seed-program.