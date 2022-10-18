Free health screenings, flu and COVID shots available Oct. 22 in Granby

The health fair put on by 365 Health used to be the 9Health Fair, shown in this 2016 file photo.

Free and low-cost health screenings, free COVID and flu shots and blood tests will be offered at the recently renamed 365 Health Fair taking place at from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Granby Elementary School located at 202 W. Topaz Ave.

Blood tests provided at the 365 Health Fair are priced far below the regular costs for these tests, which include a comprehensive blood chemistry analysis, blood count test, prostate-specific antigen screening and a colon cancer-screening test. Fasting is not required for blood tests.

Free screenings include a nutritionist, chiropractor, mental health, physical therapist, pharmacist, family practitioner, orthopedic surgeon, audiologist and dermatologist among many others. Child care is also offered at the fair.

Health fair participants can preregister online at 365Health.org and going to the online registration link. While day-of-event registration is still offered at the fairs, the online registration does offer some benefits, including prepayment options, streamlined registration on the day of the event, quicker access to test results online, and longterm availability and comparisons of test results over time.

The health fair also features educational exhibits staffed by representatives from Grand County Emergency Medical Services, the American Cancer Society, The Grand County Rural Health Network and others.

The event is sponsored by Grand County EMS and the Rotary Club of Granby.



Because the fairs are so popular, volunteers are always needed and appreciated. People with or without a health care background are encouraged to help out. To volunteer e-mail kberes@co.grand.co.us or Tim Schowalter at timtschowalter@comcast.net . To find more information about the fair, call Grand County Emergency Medical Services at 970-887-2732.