Free rain gauges available to weather observers near burn scars

Volunteer rain gauge measurements will help with flood predictions this summer following last year’s historic wildfires.

Northern Water

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is offering a free rain gauge to anyone living in or near a wildfire affected area.

There are no requirements or commitments to receive the gauge, but volunteers are asked to do their best to report the amount of precipitation received each day so the 24-hour totals can be recorded.

Known as CoCoRaHs, this network of volunteer weather observers collects precipitation data, which is used daily by forecasters, water management organizations, climatologists and more. Using manual rain gauges, the program seeks to better understand where and how much rain falls at each location, which can vary even from one block to the next.

Individual reporting amounts are extremely valuable to the meteorological community, according to Northern Water. With the burns scars causing an increased risk of flooding, this year’s rain collection data is even more important.

Accumulation figures can be submitted online, via smartphone or called in to a recorded line. The CoCoRaHs website provides training on collection and reporting.

Specific to burn areas, this information will be used for flood forecasting. Interested volunteer observers can contact Noah Newman at noah@cocorahs.org .