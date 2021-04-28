Free rain gauges available to weather observers near burn scars
news@skyhinews.com
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is offering a free rain gauge to anyone living in or near a wildfire affected area.
There are no requirements or commitments to receive the gauge, but volunteers are asked to do their best to report the amount of precipitation received each day so the 24-hour totals can be recorded.
Known as CoCoRaHs, this network of volunteer weather observers collects precipitation data, which is used daily by forecasters, water management organizations, climatologists and more. Using manual rain gauges, the program seeks to better understand where and how much rain falls at each location, which can vary even from one block to the next.
Individual reporting amounts are extremely valuable to the meteorological community, according to Northern Water. With the burns scars causing an increased risk of flooding, this year’s rain collection data is even more important.
Accumulation figures can be submitted online, via smartphone or called in to a recorded line. The CoCoRaHs website provides training on collection and reporting.
Specific to burn areas, this information will be used for flood forecasting. Interested volunteer observers can contact Noah Newman at noah@cocorahs.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Free rain gauges available to weather observers near burn scars
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is offering a free rain gauge to anyone living in or near a wildfire affected area.