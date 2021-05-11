Free sandbags available after Troublesome fire
There are sandbags available in Grand Lake for anyone who wants to perform fire restoration activities.
The sandbags are free of charge, and there is no limit to how many can be picked up. The sandbags are at Northern Water’s Fire Recovery Resource Station, set up at the baseball field behind the Grand Lake Center at 301 Marina Drive.
Grand County and Northern Water are partnering and collaborating with more than 40 federal, state and local organizations to try to ensure an efficient and effective coordination of emergency watershed restoration efforts in areas affected by the East Troublesome Fire.
Property owners are encouraged to take as many sandbags as they need and should be prepared to lift and carry bags that weigh about 50 pounds each. On Monday, Grand County Watershed Recovery posted a photo on its Facebook page showing that a good number of sandbags remained.
