Free seeds available for East Troublesome Fire recovery

The Middle Park Conservation District is giving out free seeds to property owners impacted by the East Troublesome Fire to help in landscape recovery efforts.
Donations from Northern Water and the Grand Foundation have already supplied approximately 20,000 pounds of seed costing nearly $85,000 to 145 land owners covering a combined 927 acres.
Middle Park Conservation District received the first seed shipment on Oct. 14. Seed remains available for impacted land owners until the funding is expended.
For more information and to complete the order form, visit middleparkcd.com/etf-seed-program or email Katlin Miller with questions at middleparkcd@gmail.com.
