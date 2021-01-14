Free support sessions available to those impacted by East Troublesome Fire

Mind Springs Health is offering free support sessions to community members impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.

Granby’s clinic will have group support sessions via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesdays facilitated by Dr. Lance Howe, in addition to the option for private support sessions.

Individuals and families can schedule up to five private sessions with Mind Springs Health by calling the Granby office at 970-887-2179. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the sessions will be virtual or over the phone.

“Our community is strong and resilient, we’ve seen this first hand from the very first few hours of the East Troublesome Fire,” said Makena Line, Program Director of the Mind Springs Health Granby office. “However, even the strongest among us, our first responders, teachers, community leaders, parents, can be experiencing emotions and feelings that they are not quite sure how to process.”

For group sessions, the Zoom Meeting ID is 870 892 7734 or call in at 971-247-1195.

“It can help to talk these feelings through with someone, while learning some coping skills,” Line explained.

The free sessions were funded through the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund.