Free Thanksgiving meals in Grand County
In a hard year of global pandemic and raging wildfires, Grand County residents are making sure no one goes without this Thanksgiving.
Below are a few options for free Thanksgiving meals.
River Run is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving by serving free meals on the Thursday holiday.
Meals are available on a limited basis, so River Run is asking people to reserve meals for their families and a pick-up time by emailing riverrunevents@suncommunities.com.
Pick up will be drive-thru style from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Event Center. Meals will include turkey, ham and side dishes.
The Cranmer Chapel will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner for the 22nd year in a row.
Due to COVID, meals will be take out service only. All in Grand County are invited to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Meals will be served from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at 75 High Country Drive in Winter Park.
If other businesses or organizations would like to be added to this list, please email news@skyhinews.com.
