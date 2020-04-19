Free virtual mental health sessions available for front line workers
Women’s Recovery, an addiction treatment agency in Denver and Dillon, is offering four free virtual mental health sessions for front line workers.
The sessions will be hosted over Zoom and offer a psychiatrist, a psychologist and a therapist to answer questions from participants.
The sessions will be offered at 5 p.m. April 21, 9 a.m. April 29, 6 p.m. May 7, and 10 a.m. May 13.
Some suggested topics include stress management, dealing with grief, trauma sensitive responding, compassion fatigue, mental health first aid and boundaries.
Support Local Journalism
Interested workers can email Briana@WomensRecovery.com to RSVP to any session and receive the Zoom login information.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.