Free virtual mental health sessions available for front line workers

Women’s Recovery, an addiction treatment agency in Denver and Dillon, is offering four free virtual mental health sessions for front line workers.

The sessions will be hosted over Zoom and offer a psychiatrist, a psychologist and a therapist to answer questions from participants.

The sessions will be offered at 5 p.m. April 21, 9 a.m. April 29, 6 p.m. May 7, and 10 a.m. May 13.

Some suggested topics include stress management, dealing with grief, trauma sensitive responding, compassion fatigue, mental health first aid and boundaries.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Interested workers can email Briana@WomensRecovery.com to RSVP to any session and receive the Zoom login information.