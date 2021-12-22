Free weather radios available at libraries
All five Grand County Library District locations are offering families free All-Hazards NOAA Weather Radios while supplies last.
The NOAA Weather Radio is a nationwide network of radio stations broadcasting continuous weather information directly from National Weather Service offices around the country. The broadcasts include warnings, watches, forecasts, current weather observations and other hazard information 24 hours a day.
The radios are courtesy of American Red Cross and Grand County Emergency Management. They are limited to one per household.
For more information, visit http://www.co.grand.co.us/OEM.
