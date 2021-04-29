Grand County offers free weather radios

Grand County Office of Emergency Management Director Joel Cochran hands out the first free NOAA Weather Radio. The county is handing out free weather radios to anyone who would like one.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office

Grand County Office of Emergency Management is offering free NOAA Weather Radios to anyone who would like one.

Flood risk is a big worry for Grand County this summer, but many areas of the county don’t have reliable broadbrand or cell service to receive emergency notifications. Weather radios provide a more reliable way to ensure residents receive important weather information.

Anyone interested in receiving a radio can send a request to oem@co.grand.co.us .