Grand County offers free weather radios
Grand County Office of Emergency Management is offering free NOAA Weather Radios to anyone who would like one.
Flood risk is a big worry for Grand County this summer, but many areas of the county don’t have reliable broadbrand or cell service to receive emergency notifications. Weather radios provide a more reliable way to ensure residents receive important weather information.
Anyone interested in receiving a radio can send a request to oem@co.grand.co.us.
