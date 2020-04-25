Fridge breaks through pond for food insecurity fundraiser (with video)

The refrigerator for the Drop Hunger fundraiser cracked through the ice of the Lions Ponds Tuesday evening in Fraser.

Courtesy Mountain Family Center

At 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, a painted refrigerator broke through the ice of the Lions Ponds in Fraser.

The fridge was placed on the ice in January for the Drop Hunger fundraiser. Participants paid to guess when the fridge would fall through with the half the pot going to the best guess and the other half going to the Mountain Family Center.

The Fraser River Valley Lions Club partnered with Mountain Family Center for the fundraiser, which raised $2,460. Katie Stuvel, marketing and events coordinator for Mountain Family Center, said that out of the 460 guesses submitted, predictions for the drop ranged from March 7 to July 4.

The marked line on the fridge touched the water Tuesday evening and it meant one lucky winner received $1,230.

“It didn’t fall all the way through — something we want to remedy next year, as it would have been more climatic,” Stuvel said in an email.

The winning guesser, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was excited to have won. She is Tabernash resident who has lived in Grand County for over 13 years.

She said she doesn’t usually have much luck with contests but decided to submit a few guesses on the last day and finding out she won was a welcome piece of good news.

Mountain Family Center will use the other $1,230 for hunger relief and other services. The charity is working out a plan with East Grand Fire to pull out the fridge next week.

“We consider the fundraiser a success for its first year and hope even more will give a shot at guessing next year,” Stuvel said.