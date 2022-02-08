Friends of Grand County libraries hosts art contest for all ages

The Friends of the Grand County Library District is hosting a book bag and bookmark art contest.

All art submittals must be dropped off at your local Grand County library branch by March 8 in order to qualify. The contest runs from Feb. 15- March 8.

Contest forms with actual-sized templates are available at each local library branch.

The Friends of the Grand County Library board of directors will select the winners following the deadline and will post winners’ names on its website at fogcl.org and on its Facebook page.

To enter the art contest, pick up an official contest form at your local library branch and start your art. In addition, instructions for digital entries can also be found on the forms.

• Drawstring backpacks: Young artists are asked to create the art for new Friends of the Library drawstring totes, which the Friends will be giving away free to young readers at upcoming book sales. These drawstring totes will have the winner’s art printed in one color. Keep this in mind when creating your entry.

• Tote bags: Are you a design student or someone willing to channel your inner graphic artist? High school students and adults may submit their art for the tote book bags, also to be passed out for free at area book sales. In order to control printing cost, the bags will also be printed in one color.

• Bookmarks: Anyone can submit art in the bookmark contest. One winner will be selected from each of five age categories — preschool and younger; elementary; middle school; high school; and adult. Bookmarks will be printed in full color. View the official entry form for the standard bookmark size.

The Friends of the Grand County Library District is a nonprofit founded in 1984 to support the Grand County Library District. Each library in the district receives funding from the Friends to support principally children’s story times, summer reading programs and any circulation needs promoting literacy among the area’s youth.

This year the Friends budgeted $10,000 in funding to give to the Grand County Library District. It is the hope of the Friends board that it exceeds this goal in its 2022 fundraising efforts, which include book sales, bake sales, progressive dinners and auction events.