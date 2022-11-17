Friends of the Grand County Library recognize Kremmling residents

On Oct. 22, Friends of the Grand County Library recognized Kremmling residents Larry Banman and Pete Beres as Friends of the Year for their many years of volunteer service and assistance at the Friends annual pancake breakfasts during Kremmling Days. Friends treasurer and Kremmling resident Melitta White presented Banman and Beres with gifts of appreciation and certificates for their years of volunteer service during the organization’s annual membership meeting held at the Granby Library.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Friends of Grand County Library held their Holiday Book Sale in the Granby Library Community room, offering plenty of bargain books for shoppers on the hunt for literary gifts. Friends will hold another book sale at the Fraser Library on Dec. 3. They’ll also be hosting a holiday book sale at the Kremmling Library for the entire month of December.