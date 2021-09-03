Friends of the Lower Blue River announces recipients for group’s new Founders Award

For their efforts to protect and preserve the Lower Blue River Valley, Pam and George Beardsley will be honored with the Friends of the Lower Blue River's first-ever Founders Award.

Friends of the Lower Blue River / courtesy photo

The Friends of the Lower Blue River group has established a Founders Award to recognize significant contributions to the quality of the Lower Blue River Valley, and the group has chosen to honor Pam Beardsley and her husband George posthumously with it.

“Pam and George Beardsley were not only instrumental in establishing a conservation easement on their own ranch property, they also shared the value of conservation with others in the Lower Blue River Valley,” the nonprofit wrote in a news release announcing the award. “Thanks to their leadership, other ranch owners followed suit establishing easements. The Lower Blue Valley has large land parcels protected from further development in the future.”

The nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the Lower Blue River Valley added that George and Pam pushed for residents to unify to protect the interests of one of the most beautiful areas in Colorado. Ultimately, the Beardsleys’ efforts led to the formation of Friends of the Lower Blue River.

The FOLBR Board will present the Founders Award to Pam Beardsley on Sept. 27 during a short ceremony at Slate Creek Hall between Kremmling and Silverthorne.