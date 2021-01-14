Frisco police investigate robbery of Main Street bank

An image of the suspect in a Jan. 6 robbery of United Business Bank in Fraser. Frisco police believe the man to be connected to a Wednesday, Jan. 13, robbery of Credit Union of the Rockies in Frisco.

Photo from Fraser Winter Park Police

The Frisco Police Department is investigating a robbery at Credit Union of the Rockies that took place Wednesday afternoon.

A man entered the credit union, at 111 S. Main St. in Frisco, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday and asked the clerk to make a withdrawal of all the money in the bank’s drawer, Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said.

The clerk then gave the money to the man, who left through the front door and went east, Wickman said. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the robbery. The man did not draw a weapon, Wickman said.

The man was wearing a puffy black coat with a hood up, jeans, gloves and a mask. Wickman said police believe the man to be 6 feet, 4 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

The description fits that of another man who robbed United Business Bank in Fraser on Jan. 6, Wickman said. According to reporting by Sky-Hi News, the man is in his 50s or 60s and has medium-length gray hair and a beard.

Winter Park Police were looking for a newer model, dark gray Ford F-150 that is suspected to be associated with the suspect of the robbery in Fraser.

Police don’t know how much money the man took from the bank, Wickman said.

The Frisco credit union is closed to in-person transactions Thursday, Jan. 14, according to a notice posted on the bank’s website. Customers of the credit union still can access the bank’s ATM and night drop services.

In-person transactions are available at the credit union’s Golden and Granby locations.