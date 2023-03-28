Front Range Splitfest offers backcountry fun and education

Snowboarders assess backcountry terrain after accessing it via Weston splitboards. From March 31 to April 2 in Winter Park, Weston and other backcountry brands will offer a fun, educational environment for snowboard enthusiasts of all levels.

Weston Snowboards/Courtesy Photo

Front Range Splitfest is an annual splitboard-focused backcountry community gathering. Backcountry enthusiasts can enjoy education and camaraderie from March 31 to April 2, at the Headwaters Event Center and on the mountain.

Participants can join Weston and other backcountry brands to celebrate all things splitboarding. Each evening will feature a variety of activities including happy hours, gear demos, the opportunity to find new touring partners, educational guest speakers, movies and a massive gear raffle on Saturday, April 1.

Each day will be spent riding the terrain on Berthoud Pass with the local backcountry crew or learning new uphill skills on the safety of Winter Park Resort. Participants can also stop by the Headwaters Center during a break from the snow for some hands-on learning with a 3D mountain model. This interactive educational tool can be used playfully to learn the basics of tour planning, focusing on risk identification and avalanche assessment.

The event caters to all ability levels and there are educational opportunities for everyone – including two discounted intro to splitboarding courses with the Winter Park Uphill Program, and more advanced courses from Colorado Adventure Guides.

There will be special discounted rates at Gravity Haus Winter Park for attendees traveling to the event. Hideaway Park Brewery will provide beverages and there will be food trucks on site this year.

All proceeds will go directly to nonprofit avalanche education partners – Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Friends of Berthoud Pass, and the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education.

Visit FrontRangeSplitfest.com to register for courses or get tickets.