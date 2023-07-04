Fund opens for Hayden flood relief as damages near $1 million

When Dry Creek flooded in April, the Town of Hayden sustained nearly $1 million in damages. The Yampa Valley Community Foundation has set up the Hayden Flood Relief Fund to help those whose homes were damaged.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Yampa Valley Community Foundation has opened the Hayden Flood Relief Fund after an assessment demonstrated close to $1 million in damages following the flooding of Dry Creek in April .

Hayden Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said more than 50 properties sustained damages in the flood, racking up a bill of $978,000 for necessary repairs. Around 25 homes experienced major damages, with one having to be essentially rebuilt and another incurring $250,000 in damages.

According to Mendisco, many Hayden residents are still living in hazardous conditions as a result of what the flood did to their homes. This has put a financial strain on many of these people as they work to garner sufficient funds to return their homes to a safe and functional condition.

According to the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, the fund is open to accept charitable donations as it looks to work with the town of Hayden to request funds on behalf of residents after prioritizing repairs and assessing financial needs. The foundation will waive its fees so that 100% of donations will be made available to Hayden residents.

“Hopefully, we can start getting money out the door and to impacted residents as soon as two weeks from now,” Mendisco said.

Funding would go to necessary repairs such as mold mitigation, tearing out and replacing drywall, replacing appliances such as nonfunctioning hot water heaters and furnaces, and hazardous waste cleanup and removal.

Mold mitigation is a major concern, Mendisco noted, as people may experience health issues if mold is in their home for long periods of time.

The need for funding to provide relief for damaged homes is apparent as most of the homeowners in Hayden did not have flood insurance to help cover repairs. Additionally, very little government funding is available to Hayden residents.

Jenny Campbell, scholarship program manager and communications coordinator for the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, said more state funding could be available if the state of Colorado declared an emergency, but it won’t.

“We are writing a letter from our work organizations to the governor and to state representatives stating that we think that’s not acceptable and asking him to reconsider,” Campbell said. “Declaring a state of emergency can leverage a lot of additional funding that could be super helpful in this scenario.”

Mendisco added that the town is continuing to meet with state officials to convince them to declare a state of emergency, and if that fails, Hayden will sign the letter as well.

Currently, the fund has $21,000 to start. This will not even scrape the surface in terms of tackling necessary repairs.

To donate to the fund visit the page Yampa Valley Community Foundation created on its website.

For questions, contact Yampa Valley Community Foundation by calling 970-879-8632 or emailing traci@yvcf.org. If someone is a Hayden resident who may need to access the funds, they can contact Kevin Corona, Hayden program management specialist, at kevin.corona@haydencolorado.org or 970-276-3741.

This story is from Steamboat Pilot & Today.