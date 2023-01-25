Fundraiser seeks to support family of man killed in Grand County avalanche

Brian Bunnell of Lakewood died on Dec. 26, 2022, in an avalanche in Grand County. To support his wife and three sons, Lakewood community member Wendy Lowe has created a GoFundMe page and is helping organize a dance at Devinny Elementary School, with proceeds to be donated to the Bunnells.



After the death of Brian Bunnell due to an avalanche on Berthoud Pass, Devinny Elementary School in Lakewood is stepping up to support the family.

Brian Bunnell was a husband and father to three sons, a chemistry teacher at Conifer High School known for his humor and enthusiasm, and an avid outdoorsman with a passion for the mountains and snowboarding.

Brian died on Dec. 26, 2022, when an avalanche slid where he and his teenaged sons, Estin, Dade and Curran, were skiing and snowboarding. His sons survived the avalanche and have recovered from their injuries. To help his sons and his wife Kelly through this time, Wendy Lowe has organized a GoFundMe donation page for the Bunnells.

“Brian lived the life most of us can only aspire to, he truly put his passions and priorities first and lived those each and every day. For those of us who knew him, each moment was a precious gift that we will cherish forever,” his GoFundMe page chronicles, in the words of Kelly, his wife of 20 years.

When he wasn’t teaching, Bunnell enjoyed traveling, snowboarding, hiking, mountain biking and boating. Bunnell’s enthusiasm for the outdoors extended to his entire family.

“He took his family snowboarding in Austria, surfing in Mexico, geocaching in Vietnam, hiking in Peru, backpacking in Alaska, whitewater rafting in Colorado, water-skiing in Minnesota and exploring sites all over the world,” Kelly writes. “Many of these adventures included his extended family — brother, Dan; brothers-in-law, Brad and Charlie; father, Ron; and many many others.”

Kelly currently works as a second-grade teacher at Devinny Elementary School, where Lowe is a member of the PTA. Lowe is helping organize Devinny’s father-daughter dance; all proceeds will be donated to the Bunnell family. The dance, A Knight to Remember for the Devinny Daughters, will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Devinny Elementary, 1725 S Wright St., Lakewood.

To help Kelly, Estin, Dade and Curran Bunnell, please visit GoFundMe.com/f/brian-bunnell-a-life-welllived .