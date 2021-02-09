Funds still available to support wildfire victims

The Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund continues to assist Grand County residents who have been evacuated, displaced or have lost their homes due to the East Troublesome Fire.

Victims of the fire are encouraged to continue applying for these funds as expenses arise, including fees related to legal insurance counseling, insurance deductibles, mental health, agriculture and more.

Email completed applications with pertinent documentation to megan@grandfoundation.com. Applications and donation links are available at GrandFoundation.com.

Approximately $3.7 million has been raised for the fund with $541,554 awarded so far. Distribution of funds is being prioritized by immediate needs, short term and long term needs.

As of Jan. 29, $187,205 has been awarded out to immediate needs with another $354,349 going toward renters and homeowners.