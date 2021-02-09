Funds still available to support wildfire victims
The Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund continues to assist Grand County residents who have been evacuated, displaced or have lost their homes due to the East Troublesome Fire.
Victims of the fire are encouraged to continue applying for these funds as expenses arise, including fees related to legal insurance counseling, insurance deductibles, mental health, agriculture and more.
Email completed applications with pertinent documentation to megan@grandfoundation.com. Applications and donation links are available at GrandFoundation.com.
Approximately $3.7 million has been raised for the fund with $541,554 awarded so far. Distribution of funds is being prioritized by immediate needs, short term and long term needs.
As of Jan. 29, $187,205 has been awarded out to immediate needs with another $354,349 going toward renters and homeowners.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Funds still available to support wildfire victims
The Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund continues to assist Grand County residents who have been evacuated, displaced or have lost their homes due to the East Troublesome Fire.