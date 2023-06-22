Funk favorite Galactic and blues powerhouse Shemekia Copeland will perform at Blues From The Top

Audiences can boogie down at Blues From The Top from June 23-25. Galactic and Shemekia Copeland will bring the tunes to Winter Park, along with nine other bands.

Josh Brasted Photography/Courtesy Photo

Some of the best blues artists travel from around the country to set up stage in Grand County, thanks to the Grand County Blues Society. For over 20 years, the Blues Society has organized Blues From The Top at the Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park. Blues enthusiasts and lovers of live music boogie down at the three-day outdoor festival.

Each year, the Blues Society listens to their fans and brings the artists the fans want to hear. In years past, headliners such as Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shephard and Joe Bonamassa have graced the stage. For this year’s festival, the New Orleans-based jam band Galactic will perform on June 24. Then Shemekia Copeland of Harlem, New York, will bring her soulful songs on June 25.

Galactic

Childhood friends Jeff Raines and bassist Robert Mercurio formed Galactic in 1994, after they moved to New Orleans for college and fell in love with the funk scene. Over the decades, they have added members and branched out to include elements of jazz, pop, rock, soul and R&B. The band combines groovy instrumentals with powerful lyrics brought to life by guest singers.

Since 2020, Galactic has been joined by vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, who will perform with them at Blues From the Top. During their set, the band will play a variety of new material and old favorites.

“We’ve been a band for almost 30 years, so we have a wide range of albums and material. We try to dip into a little bit all of it and also play a couple of new things,” bassist Robert Mercurio said. “We always try to bring a good time and help people forget about their worries for however long we’re playing, and just have a fun time with us.”

The quintet’s eclectic mix of instruments offers upbeat tunes to get people dancing. Each instrument melds with the other, weaving together a wide range of genres, from rambunctious rock to R&B. The celebratory vibe of many of their songs is the perfect complement to an afternoon in Winter Park.

“We’re excited to play in Colorado, especially in the summer because it’s just so beautiful compared to the heat and humidity we have in New Orleans,” Mercurio said.

Galactic is getting ready to travel from New Orleans to the Centennial State, playing in Fort Collins before heading to Winter Park.

“We just love all the small towns, you know, those are just so fun to drive in, hang out. It’s something like stepping back into history a little bit,” he said of visiting Grand County. “We love Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins and all those cities, but there’s something about these small towns that really feel historic to us.”

History is close to the hearts of Galactic band members. In 2018, the band purchased the venerated venue, Tipitina’s. The venue had been a cultural staple for music and Cajun dancing in New Orleans since 1977.

“It’s one of the longest running venues in New Orleans,” Mercurio said. “…We’re the first musicians to own it. It’s the best spot in New Orleans and always has been. Every act that you can name is has played there when they were starting out, and still play there … it’s very beloved by the locals.”

Even though they now have a home base in Tipitina’s, the band enjoys being on the road, bringing southern funk to all over the country – including in the Rockies at Blues From The Top.

Shemekia Copeland

Grammy Award-nominated blues artist Shemekia Copeland will travel from Harlem, New York, to the Winter Park stage to perform during Blues From The Top on June 25. Victoria Smith – Alligator Records/Courtesy Photo

Copeland has followed in the footsteps of her famous father – blues guitarist Johnny Copeland. Copeland first stepped foot on stage at 8 years old. She produced her first record at age 18, with Alligator Records.

“Possessing one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion,” Alligator Records wrote.

Alligator Records has produced each of her albums, where she has garnered numerous awards for her powerful voice and her songwriting. Copeland will sing at Blues From The Top to promote her new, Grammy Award-nominated album, “Done Come Too Far.”

Copeland uses her platform as a blues artist to raise awareness of social injustices, but also to celebrate the strength and resilience of her community. Her words will give listeners a deeper understanding of what it means to be human, with all its trials to overcome and dreams to aspire to. But her light-hearted and humorous songs will have audiences dancing to the beat as they enjoy the beauty of live blues.

Attendees enjoy live music during the 2022 Blues From The Top. Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

A new mother, Copeland also sings of the alternating struggles and joys she experiences raising her son in “Done Come Too Far.”

“Once my son was born, I became even more committed to making the world a better place,” Copeland wrote in a news release about her Winter Park appearance. “On ‘America’s Child,’ ‘Uncivil War’ and now ‘Done Come Too Far,’ I’ve been trying to put the ‘United’ back into United States. Friends, family and home, these things we all value.”

For a full list of musicians, visit BluesFromTheTop.org . Galactic will perform at 3:10 p.m. on June 24; Copeland will perform at 12:30 p.m. on June 25. Tickets are on sale on BluesFromTheTop.org , ranging from $60 for single-day to $290 for three-day VIP tickets. Kids 12 years old and younger can attend for free. To learn about the Grand County Blues Society, visit GrandBlues.org .