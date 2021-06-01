FVMRD will no longer provide Low Power Television as of July 14

The Low Power Television service provided by the Fraser Valley Metro Recreation District will no longer be available to residents beginning July 14.

The metro district explained in a release on Tuesday that the FCC created the LPTV service in 1982 to provide opportunities for locally oriented television service in small communities.

In 1988, the FVMRD installed a receive/transmit tower and TV translator equipment at the top of Mary Jane ski area to re-broadcast Denver television stations to the Fraser Valley. This provided an opportunity for residents to have access to TV stations they might not have had otherwise.

Congress established a deadline of June 12, 2009, for all full-power TV stations to transition from analog broadcasts to only digital. The FCC set a date of Sept. 1, 2015, for LPTV service to complete their transition.

In anticipation of the upcoming deadline for LPTV transition, the FVMRD commissioned a TV Translator Committee in 2013, made up of staff and LPTV service users. The committee recommended continuing to maintain the analog system until September 2015 and not invest in a digital upgrade due to costs, limited access to service for residents and increased availability of TV service in the area.

The FCC extended the deadline for the termination of all analog operations by LPTV/translator stations to July 13, 2021. The FVMRD said it is committed to continue operations of the LPTV up until this date, but will not transition this service to digital.