FWPPD celebrates 15 years in Fraser Valley

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department participated in the Front Porch Project with local photographer Jennifer Bauckman. The department's 15th anniversary was May 1 and they hope to celebrate later this summer.

Courtesy Jennifer Bauckman

When Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor began thinking about a celebration for the department’s 15th anniversary, he didn’t expect to have to work around the COVID-19 pandemic to honor his team.

However, despite the trying times, Trainor said he’s beyond proud of what his department has been able to accomplish in the Fraser Valley, especially now. The department’s official anniversary was May 1.

“We’ve come to realize just what an incredible community we serve,” Trainor said. “We were welcomed with open arms when we started the police department and I think there’s been a lot of hard work, not only from our officers, but citizens as well, in continuing and building those relationships.”

In 2005, the FWPPD came into being with Trainor at the helm. The department was created thanks to a growing population and tourist base in the Fraser Valley, as well as more year-round need for police coverage.

With experience serving Grand County as its undersheriff, Trainor’s goal was to build a department that was a part of the community.

“We try to hire people who not only will be good law enforcement officers, but also a good fit in the community,” he said. “The people working here are here because they care about the community and that’s not something you can buy.”

Trainor started the department with five officers, no administrative staff, a 300 square foot basement office and a closet for evidence storage.

It has since grown to nine officers with two full-time administrative employees and a newly renovated office space on Main Street with room for all of the department’s needs. After eight years with the department, Cmmr. Ransom said the growth has easily been the biggest change.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s grown so much,” he said. “With the Fraser Valley growing, we’ve had to grow with it … For me, to be here that many years, it’s just awesome.”

Despite the growth of the department, many residents still know their local officers by name, which remains one of Trainor’s top priorities. It’s an aspect of the job that Ransom also sees as a key to their success.

“One of the biggest things they’ve accomplished since I’ve been here is just the rapport they’ve built with the community,” Ransom said. “A lot of community members know us and know us on a first name basis, and I think that’s one of the most important things we’ve done.”

Trainor said he hopes to have an actual celebration to honor the work and dedication of his staff later in the summer when groups might be able to gather again.

Ransom added that he’s most looking forward to celebrating the anniversary with a return to some normalcy and a chance to be out in the community again without face masks or social distancing.

“Getting back out to all the businesses, having them back open and enjoy being able to go out and talk with all of the business owners … will be exciting,” he said.