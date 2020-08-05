FWPPD investigating car theft, string of break-ins
Police continue to investigate a car theft and several vehicle break-ins that happened July 25 in in the same area of Winter Park.
Fraser Winter Park Police officers responded to a report of a car theft on Clover Lane, where seven others also reported their cars had been broken into and items taken. The items stolen include cell phones, tablets, computers and personal identification documents.
The Aurora Police Department recovered the stolen vehicle, a 2012 Acura MDX, on July 28 with a woman inside and several of the stolen items.
Police also say they found stolen items from other jurisdictions in the car. The investigation is ongoing.
FWPPD encourages visitors and residents to lock their vehicles when they leave them and not leave valuables unattended.
