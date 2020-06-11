FWPPD looking for bike thieves

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is investigating two bike thefts and car break-ins at the Zephyr Mountain Lodge.

On June 5, police responded to the parking garage of the Zephyr Mountain Lodge, where two vehicles had items stolen from them, including personal identification documents and a broken cellphone, and two bikes were taken from the bike cage, according to Police Chief Glen Trainor.

Trainor said both cars and the bike cage in the garage were unlocked. Based on video footage, police believe at least two people were involved in the thefts that happened around 2 a.m. June 5.

The only information police have about the two bikes is that one is red and the other is an Intense mountain bike.

Trainor added that investigators are considering if the case is connected to the theft of eight bikes from the Iron Horse Lodge last July during the Mountain Bike National Championships.

“The reason why is there were similar circumstances,” Trainor said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 970-722-7779.