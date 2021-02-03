FWPPD meets safe policing standards

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department has been certified by the Colorado Attorney General for safe policing tactics that regulate use of force.

In 2020, former President Donald Trump signed a presidential order known as Safe Policing for Safe Communities, which requires law enforcement agencies to be certified in safe policing in order to be eligible for certain federal grants.

The safe policing standards include de-escalation techniques, rendering aid, a duty to intervene in unlawful use of force and a prohibition on chokeholds.

“As a modern, professional law enforcement organization, the Fraser Winter Park Police Department has met or exceeded these standards for several years,” a news release about the certification said.

The certification, done by the Colorado Peace Officers Standards and Training, is good for three years. The department will be regularly audited to ensure compliance.

In addition, the police department has adopted policies from 8 Can’t Wait, a criminal justice project that promotes policies that reduce use of force, including reporting all use of force, training on a use of force continuum and requiring a warning before use of force.