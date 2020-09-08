FWPPD officer honored for risking life during structure fire response
The Fraser Winter Park Police Department honored Officer Johnny Stensvad on Sept. 1 with a Distinguished Service Medal for his bravery at the Braidwood Condominium fire.
During a Winter Park town hall meeting, Chief Glen Trainor and Cmmr. Donny Ransom shared how during the Braidwood Condominium fire Officer Stensvad risked his own life by repeatedly entering a burning condominium unit in an attempt to rescue an occupant.
In one of the many times he entered the building, Stensvad was able to save a golden retriever from the fire.
