FWPPD officer honored for risking life during structure fire response

Fraser Winter Park Officer Johnny Stensvad, center, was honored for his bravery by Chief Glen Trainor and Cmmr. Donny Ransom.

Courtesy Fraser Winter Park Police

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department honored Officer Johnny Stensvad on Sept. 1 with a Distinguished Service Medal for his bravery at the Braidwood Condominium fire.

During a Winter Park town hall meeting, Chief Glen Trainor and Cmmr. Donny Ransom shared how during the Braidwood Condominium fire Officer Stensvad risked his own life by repeatedly entering a burning condominium unit in an attempt to rescue an occupant.

In one of the many times he entered the building, Stensvad was able to save a golden retriever from the fire.