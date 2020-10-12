FWPPD officers recognized for efforts against impaired driving
Four Fraser Winter Park Police officers have been named Law Enforcement Champions by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their efforts to promote safe driving.
Officers Kupser, Malchow and Stensvad, as well as Sgt. Murdoch, were all honored for Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement in the mountains of Colorado.
CDOT defines a law enforcement champion as someone who has outstanding contributions in the prevention and enforcement of impaired driving, traffic safety, or occupant protection through training, outreach or enforcement.
According to CDOT, traffic fatalities from suspected impaired drivers is up 15% across the state so far this year.
“So many people will never know the debt that they owe to our law enforcement heroes,” said MADD Colorado State Executive Director Fran Lanzer. “Every time they stop a drunk or drugged driver, they potentially save a life.”
