GC Higher Education rolls out fall courses

Grand County Higher Education’s fall classes come with extra benefits this year.

New this fall is the opportunity to take a course for college credit or earn a certificate and badge. GCHE provides certification for many of its courses to help individuals build their resume and career opportunities.

Certification courses come with a certificate that can be printed and a digital badge that can be placed on a resume, website or online portfolio.

The courses are offered through GCHE and moderately priced, with scholarships available based on need. Computers can also be provided.

Course registration and more can be found at http://www.grandcountyhighered.org.