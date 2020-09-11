GC Higher Education rolls out fall courses
Grand County Higher Education’s fall classes come with extra benefits this year.
New this fall is the opportunity to take a course for college credit or earn a certificate and badge. GCHE provides certification for many of its courses to help individuals build their resume and career opportunities.
Certification courses come with a certificate that can be printed and a digital badge that can be placed on a resume, website or online portfolio.
The courses are offered through GCHE and moderately priced, with scholarships available based on need. Computers can also be provided.
Course registration and more can be found at http://www.grandcountyhighered.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User