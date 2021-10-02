GCHA exhibits local artist, Anita Winter, for October

The work of local artist Anita Winter will be on display at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser throughout the month of October.

In support of local artists, Grand County Historical Association is welcoming Winter’s work to the space.

A longtime Colorado local, Winter paints almost every day, both outside on location and in the studio. She paints in watercolor and more recently in oils, as she is continually seeking to grow.

Winter has studied with many talented artists such as Alvaro Castaget, Kevin Weckback and Marc Hanson, and learned immeasurably from her local community of artists.

“Anita paints to celebrate, explore and give thanks,” GCHA wrote in a news release announcing the exhibit. “Her goal is to capture a moment in time and hopes you enjoy sharing her vision.”

Winter’s exhibit, “Seasons in Grand Lake,” can be viewed during normal museum hours Wednesday-Monday at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser.