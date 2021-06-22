GCHA introduces summer story time

The Grand County Historical Association has announced a new summer story time.

Families are invited to bring their kids and a blanket to hear a fun story, sing some songs and participate in arts and crafts.

Story time will run through the summer 10:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Dates are June 25, July 2, July 23 and Aug. 13 at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser and June 26, July 3, July 24 and Aug. 14 at Pioneer Village Museum in Hot Sulphur Springs.