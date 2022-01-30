GCHA welcomes two new artists for February

Linda Holway’s art will be on display throughout February at Cozens Ranch Museum.

GCHA/Courtesy photo

Grand County Historical Association is welcoming artist Linda Holway and photographer Steve Morganfield to showcase their work throughout February at Cozens Ranch Museum.

Holway’s art education has been a life-long journey, starting with professional art lessons when she was 8 years old. For many years she worked under the artistic influences of Jacqui Blatchford.

To Holway, painting with acrylic or watercolor medium is where her vision captures just the right colors, action or mood, according to the museum.

Morganfield’s love of photography began with a gift of a Kodak Instamatic camera when he was a boy. He became so interested that he soon created a dark room in the basement of his home in Lakewood.

Morganfield invites the public to be curious of his photos and perhaps find one that will bring happiness and peace.

In addition to viewing their work during the month of February, the public is invited to attend an Artists Wine & Cheese Reception from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 11. RSVPs are required for this event and can be done by emailing samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or calling 970-726-5488.

Holway’s and Morganfield’s work will be on display during normal museum hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Monday at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser throughout the month.