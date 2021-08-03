GCLD director earns Distinction in Library Services from Colorado Association of Libraries
After receiving many nominations highlighting outstanding libraries, teams and individuals across the state, the Colorado Association of Libraries has awarded Grand County Library District Executive Director Polly Gallagher with the CAL Distinction in Library Services.
The association’s awards showcase the top talent across Colorado, and each nominee is evaluated by the CAL Awards Committee. Winners are chosen and approved by the CAL board.
A longtime resident of Grand County, Gallagher became executive director of the Grand County Library District in spring 2019 after serving as the libraries’ director of public services since October 2018.
“Despite the challenges that the pandemic and a new leadership position posed, Ms. Gallagher faced each day with poise, a collaborative leadership style and demonstrated a ‘can do’ attitude,” stated a news release announcing the distinction.
“Her resilience, positive outlook and trust made her a role model, an inspiration for staff as she assured the community that the Grand County Libraries in each community would thrive and be safe places for staff and patrons. She has earned this recognition proudly.”
Gallagher will be honored at the Colorado Association of Libraries annual conference.
