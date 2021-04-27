GCLD to host improv workshop Wednesday

From 5:30-6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Grand County Library District will host a virtual Improv workshop taught by improv poet Amy Marschak.

Courtesy Amy Marschak

The Grand County Library District is hosting a virtual workshop Wednesday that’s going to be entirely on the fly.

That’s because it’s an improv workshop, and it’s going to be a great opportunity for the community to interact with each other will having a little fun. There will be no judgement, but plenty of sharing and playing, said workshop leader Amy Marschak.

“It’s like everyone gets to tell a story, but they get to do it together and experience things together,” she said.

Improvisation consists of spontaneous and creative theater games that anyone can play. In this virtual workshop for beginners and pros alike, people will practice different improv skills.

Marschak likens improv to gift-giving. Someone will say something in a scene, and that is the gift others can play off of before they in turn gift the scene to someone else.

Space for the workshop is limited. Register at https://tinyurl.com/grandcountyplay . For more info, go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab, call 970-887-2149 or email mgrant@gcld.org .