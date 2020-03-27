GCLD updates: Libraries resume children’s storytime online, among other news

Based on the statewide stay home order issued by Gov. Jared Polis and other considerations, all library branches will remain closed to the public and all in-person programs are canceled until further notice.

Many library resources are available at http://www.gcld.org, including eBooks, audio books, video streaming, research, classes and activities.

Go to the “eBooks & Learning Tools” tab on the website to access or find more. If someone needs a new library card or theirs has expired, they should email cardsignup@gcld.org to register for a temporary card.

The libraries are currently offering digital storytime online via Zoom. Check the programs calendar at http://www.gcld.org for more information. The calendar also includes info about programs from other Grand County organizations.

Support Local Journalism Donate



While the libraries are closed, librarians are still taking calls, answering questions, and responding to voicemails.

Ask a Librarian is available during the following times:

• Fraser Valley Library, 970-726-5689, noon-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

• Granby Library, 970-887-2149, 2-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

• Juniper Library, 970-627-8353, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday-Saturday

• Kremmling Library, 970-724-9228, 10 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday and 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday

• For the Hot Sulphur Springs Library, call the Kremmling Library

As a reminder, while GCLD is closed to the public:

• Due dates will be extended

• Fees on checked out materials will be waived

• Items on hold will be available for pickup once branches reopen

• All study room and community room reservations are cancelled

• All library programs and events are cancelled

• Patrons should keep any materials they currently have until further direction is provided. Do not return items in library book drops.

GCLD will continue to monitor the situation to determine when the libraries can reopen and programming and events can resume. For updates, visit the GCLD website at http://www.gcld.org/covid-19-info.